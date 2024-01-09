CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered more about what’s going on with plans for the Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne sat down with the I-Team on Tuesday and discussed what is on the minds of Cleveland Browns fans and taxpayers: Will there be a new stadium or major renovations?

“We haven’t been asked anything by the Browns yet,” Ronayne said. “But we’ve been at least conversing with the city.”

I-Team Reporter Ed Gallek asked the county executive about what he has learned during the conversations with city officials.

“Yeah, at this point we’re just listening to the city,” Ronayne said. “They’re scratching out possible scenarios. But as far as any scenario about not being where they are now, it’s not something I’ve heard anything from the city about.”

Season ticket holders have told us they are watching this closely. The Browns have previously spoken about remodeling the stadium and developing the area around it.

In July, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam stated the team’s preference is to be on the lakefront but he had to “see how things play out.”

Remember, Browns stadium belongs to the city. The mayor’s office told us the city is having regular meetings about the stadium and the lakefront, and the city hopes to have a plan in place by spring.

We also checked in with the Browns. We are told the Browns’ leadership continues to have “productive conversations” with city officials. Browns officials also said they’re working on a long-term stadium solution.

It’s not yet clear what this means for taxpayers.

We asked Ronayne about county tax dollars; specifically, we pressed for how much he’s willing to pledge in taxpayer dollars to contribute to anything with the Browns.

“So, let’s see what Ohio can bring to the table. Let’s see how far Cleveland gets. And when we know those numbers definitively, let’s talk,” he responded.

Ronayne said he has not seen any formal proposal, but he wants the “Dawg Pound” in the heart of the city.

“One: It is a Cleveland institution. Stay here,” Ronayne said. “Two: Let’s talk about those repair needs in the future. So I think we ought to think long and hard before we lose the notion of the Browns being downtown.”