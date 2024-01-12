CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team just went one-on-one with Governor Mike DeWine asking more questions about the cost to taxpayers for major renovations to Browns Stadium, maybe even the construction of a new stadium.

The governor opened up to us about state money for any stadium project. He said the state will help, but he’s not able to say how much yet.

“Well, we’re going to help, but I think first you have to see a plan from the Browns. See what they want to do, how they want to do it. Then we can start discussions,” DeWine said.

The Browns have talked publicly about major renovations. The team and the city have talked about tying in a stadium project to other development on the lakefront.

“If you look at the age of the stadium, something has to be done. Does the objective go beyond the stadium? You know, improve the quality of life of people in the community?” DeWine said.

Talk of what’s next for Browns Stadium comes with renovations underway at Progressive Field, home of the Guardians. The governor pointed out that the state kicked in $30 million for work at the ballpark.

As we’ve kept an eye on talk surrounding the home of the Browns, neighborhood leaders have spoken up. Understanding the need for stadium projects, but also aware of how many taxpayers are struggling in their daily lives.

So, we also asked about federal money. We checked with the offices of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and U.S. Senator J.D. Vance.

We’ve learned they have not been contacted yet by the city or the Browns.

Meanwhile, this week, Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne told us to wait and see before more discussion about county money for Browns Stadium.

“Let’s see what Ohio can bring to the table. Let’s see how far Cleveland gets. And, when we know those numbers, definitively let’s talk,” Ronayne said.

Remember, the stadium is a City of Cleveland property. The city hopes to have a plan in place by spring. But again, fans and local taxpayers are not the only people watching.

“The Browns are very, very important to the State of Ohio. Important to the people of Ohio,” DeWine said.

The Browns have said they’re having “productive” discussions with the city. While the governor supports helping with state money, the final decision will involve state lawmakers.