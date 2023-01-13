CLEVELAND (WJW) – We could find out within days if Cleveland plow drivers will go on strike, the FOX 8 I-Team learned.

So, the I-Team investigated what it means to you.

The contract dispute also involves garbage crews, so it could affect people living in the city, working in the city and even just passing through or going to a game or concert.

We’ve learned, next week, a state labor fact-finder should come back with a report and recommendations.

By next weekend, union members will vote to accept that or vote to go on strike.

For months, the union has threatened a strike, holding rallies outside city hall and at Hopkins Airport.

Teamsters Local 507 argues the city has offered next to nothing in pay raises.

“If necessary, we will take whatever action necessary to represent our members, up to and including taking on a strike, said Local 507 President Carl Pecoraro at a rally in November. “But, you know, the goal is not to put our people out on the street. The goal here is to get to a contract that protects our members’ job security and compensates them fairly.”

Weeks ago, the I-Team showed you that the City of Cleveland tried to make a back-up plan in case city crews went on strike. The city asked suburbs if their crews would be able to help plow city streets, but the suburbs told us they can’t spare any plow crews for that, and they can’t ask workers there to cross a picket line in Cleveland.

The union represents about 400 city employees, including plow drivers, garbage collectors, airport maintenance workers and others, so a strike could impact taxpayers in many different ways.

But, in January, the plowing comes to mind first.

“These roads have to be clear. I mean, they just have to. That’s what we pay our taxes for in the City of Cleveland,” one driver told us.

“The roads would be messed up,” another driver said.

The mayor’s office did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

Edward Eckart Jr., senior vice president of operations for the Downtown Cleveland Alliance, released the following statement:

“DCA continues to work and communicate with the City of Cleveland on snow and ice mitigation tactics and expects regular deployment of snow and ice removal resources throughout the duration of upcoming snow events. DCA also maintains regular communication with downtown property owners, reminding them of their responsibilities to clear and maintain sidewalks and walking paths in front of their buildings. Additionally, DCA ambassadors will continue to follow normal snow removal protocol, creating pathways and clearing snow from ADA ramps, bus shelters, bus stops and fire hydrants. Anyone in need of assistance during these periods can call our ambassador hotline at 216-621-6000 to request services such as car jumps and safety escorts.”

The Greater Cleveland Partnership also released a statement. That came from Megan E. Kim, senior vice president, membership development and marketing of the Greater Cleveland Partnership and executive director of the Council of Smaller Enterprises.

She said the following:

“Businesses and people looking for snow removal companies to clear their privately-owned lots can contact Greater Cleveland Partnership’s (GCP) Council of Smaller Enterprises (COSE). We can refer them to COSE member companies found in our online membership directory. Please call 216-621-3300 or email info@cose.org.”

But, a decision could be days away on whether city workers will plow or walk.

The union points out this does not fall entirely on the workers. The city would also have to approve any agreement on a new contract.