NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found new developments concerning what’s happening with speed camera tickets on I-77 affecting tens of thousands of drivers like you.

A municipal court judge recently told the I-Team officials with the Village of Newburgh Heights are violating the law by not filing all traffic camera tickets with the court, and now, village council members issued a statement saying they are not at fault.

The council blames Mayor Gigi Traore.

The council members issued a statement and referred to FOX 8 news coverage.

The statement said, in part, “We do not agree with the mayor’s operation and administration of the village’s traffic camera program.” The statement also said, “In fact, upon the advice of the Village Solicitor, we adopted legislation (Ord. 2023-13) instructing the administration to comply with the Garfield Heights Municipal Court’s order to pay fees as required by the court.”

The statement was signed by the five councilmembers, Steve Moran, Dorene Kray, Michelle Graora, Linda Giersz and Bill Dunman.

Garfield Heights Municipal Court Judge Deborah Nicastro told the I-Team that Newburgh Heights is breaking the law by not filing I-77 camera tickets with the court. Last week, she issued an order stating the village owes the Court $85,000 for the filing fees for all the tickets they have not filed.

The judge said that Ohio law requires all the traffic camera tickets, including the ones issued with a handheld camera on I-77, be filed with the court. The judge also told us, the village has kept all of the money from the tickets for itself by avoiding paying a court filing fee.

We have tried several times to reach mayor Gigi Traore and police chief John Majoy to discuss the issue. Majoy said he would talk to us without a camera. He said the mayor will not allow village employees to “engage with nor speak with the media regarding any topic.”

Council members stated in their release that the chief has not had full “authority regarding the traffic camera program since Ms. Traore assumed the office of Mayor in April of 2022. “

“Please know that in no way does any VONH council member agree with or support any decision that is contrary to Judge Nicastro’s order,” the statement noted. “In fact, as a body we met with the GHMC judges to make this point explicitly clear. The decision to ignore the court’s authority rests solely on the shoulders of Mayor Gigi Traore. Since this program’s implementation in 2013, when under the direction of Chief Majoy, this program operated fully within the requirements of the law. Our current issues are the direct result of our Chief of Police being removed from the decision making and full administration of the program.”

WJW photo

While the mayor declined once again to return our calls to discuss the issue, a letter announcing her campaign to run for re-election was sent to the FOX 8 newsroom Tuesday. The letter stresses the mayor is committed to “efforts to restoring trust with residents and community partners; while focusing on branding, development, streamlining operations and community engagement.“

The letter also talks about issues the mayor has with council and her opponent, former Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins.

“Despite the intentional discriminatory targeting of the former mayor and members of council she is committed to continuing the work started 5 years ago and to Village residents who deserve to have a trusting and accessible local government,” the letter states.

Meanwhile, the judge is still waiting to hear from Newburgh Heights officials.

The order states the following:

“Now, therefore, it is hereby ordered, adjudged and decreed that the village, Gatso, Mayor (Gigi) Traore and Chief (John) Majoy shall, on or before June 22, 2023, file any and all tickets issued on I-77, that have not previously been filed with the court, and pay the advance filing fees or appear on July 5, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Garfield Heights Municipal Court, 5555 Turney Road, Garfield Heights, Ohio 44125, Courtroom No. 1 to show cause why they should not be held in contempt of court.”

So, what happens if the village doesn’t pay? Village leaders could go to jail.

The ruling further notes the penalty for contempt of court is up to 30 days in jail and up to a $250 fine and court costs per ticket not filed with the court.

Meantime, as a result of the I-Team bringing all of this to light, the Garfield Heights Municipal Court has been swamped with calls from drivers asking about hearings to fight their tickets.