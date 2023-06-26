CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered internal investigations following the money and money not collected in the City of Cleveland.

Records show big money not brought in from bills for Cleveland ambulance services. Bills long after EMS rushes folks to the ER.

Last year, we found a manager in EMS billing fired. Now, records show an assistant administrator suspended, demoted and transferred.

We spoke to Caytana Watkins by phone. She described the mess surrounding EMS billing as “huge.”

“If I was a taxpayer in the City of Cleveland, I’d be very upset right now that those claims are not being processed,” she said.

Records identify the manager fired last year as Marietta Nelson. Her disciplinary paperwork refers to “800 claims dating back 4 to 5 months were placed on hold.”

The records show the city failed a Medicare audit with a “claim error rate” of 77.5%.

Records also show Watkins punished for allowing or participating in “improper billing practices.”

She has since resigned from the city.

“I was not responsible for the processing of those claims, and I had no responsibility as far as why they were not processing the claims,” she said.

Watkins added that she was on medical leave as the city fell behind.

Meanwhile, back when we first reported on Nelson’s case, we reached out to her multiple ways and we did not received a response.

The discipline that just came to light was issued over the winter. We had requested the records back then, but city hall didn’t release the documents for almost five months.

Now, we’ve pressed the mayor’s office for an explanation. How big is the problem? How much money is involved?

Meanwhile, for reaction to EMS bills not getting collected, we went back to Dennis Gurley. He, recently, had heart trouble and waited 40 minutes for a Cleveland ambulance.

“In my case, it’s a life and death matter,” he said. “I think they need to have a higher-up check all the manager’s work and see what’s going on. Go behind them, and see who’s not doing their job.”

The I-Team didn’t receive a response from the Mayor Justin Bibb’s office.

But, now, two city council members are asking questions about this too and the I-Team plans to keep digging to find out more.