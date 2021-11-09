When are drivers most likely to go extreme speeds on highways? The I-Team finds out

(WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered when you’re most likely to see extreme speeding on your highways.

The Ohio Department of Transportation tells the I-Team that traffic sensors have found more drivers going at extreme speeds at the hours with the most traffic on the roads.

“We noticed that there were a lot more extreme speeders during the afternoon commute than at any other time of the day. A close second was the morning commute,” ODOT spokesman Matt Bruning said.

For this story, ODOT analyzed drivers doing more than 90 mph as picked up by monitoring equipment around Northeast Ohio.

Good chance you don’t even notice the sensors as you drive. They’re not speed cameras that give you a ticket, but sensors that track the amount of traffic and speeds.

That equipment tracks driving all over the state.

If you’re surprised by extreme speeding at rush hour, you’re not alone.

“Historically, that is when we’ve seen fewer speeders because you see more traffic and people aren’t able to go as fast,” Bruning said.

“I can’t think of any time there’s an excuse for that,” Willoughby Hills Police Chief Matt Naegele said.

The chief wonders if more drivers got into the habit of going really fast when there was less traffic out at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Whatever the reason, Willoughby Hills Police are now cracking down.

“We’ve started a traffic enforcement initiative where my officers are going out, they’re targeting certain areas. Case in point, the areas you pointed out down on I-90 and 271,” said the chief.

This comes to light after what we recently showed you. In one month in Willoughby Hills, ODOT recorded almost nine out of 10 drivers speeding. 1,400 of those drivers clocked at over 100 mph.

The extreme speeding has become a problem statewide, too. The Ohio State Highway Patrol has been stopping more drivers doing more than 100 mph.

It’s a danger to everyone on the roads. We’ve reported many times speed is a leading cause in serious crashes.