CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team is asking questions about what’s going on with the City of Cleveland Chief Human Resources Officer Paul Patton.

By mid-afternoon Friday, multiple sources contacted the I-Team buzzing about Patton.

In fact, City Council President Blaine Griffin told us, “All I know is that he is leaving. He told me when he saw me yesterday that he enjoyed working with me, council and the residents of the City of Cleveland.”

Friday, we sent a series or emails and texts to the mayor’s office inquiring about Patton’s job status.

A spokesperson wrote in one response, “There is nothing that we can confirm at this time, but we will certainly let you know.”

Another response said, “Nothing new we can say at this point.”

Finally, another said, “He is still a City of Cleveland employee.”

When we called Patton’s office Friday afternoon, his executive assistant told us, “He came to work this morning.”

We emailed Patton asking about his employment status but have not received a response.

The I-Team recently reported Patton has been in the middle of a firestorm of complaints from workers at Hopkins Airport. We revealed many workers at the airport sent emails to city hall executives.

The workers complained of discrimination, harassment, even security concerns at the airport. Airport officials recently told council they had set up a committee to address those concerns.

Patton also recently testified at city council budget hearings.