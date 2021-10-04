What’s causing mail delays before the holiday spike? I-Team investigates

(WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered new mysteries and delays with packages sent through the U.S. Postal Service, and it’s happening even before the annual holiday spike in mail.

Last year, the I-Team revealed mountains of mail sitting in postal facilities around the holidays and endless delays.

So, we investigated what’s leading to this latest mail madness.

The I-Team met Dennis Barney. He told us he mailed a package to Georgia from Twinsburg on Sept. 8, but now that package seems to be missing.

“I have no idea where the package is,” he said. “I was told it would be delivered in three days. It’s almost a month and we don’t know where it’s at.”

We also tracked some clothing ordered by a woman in Parma.

It went from Middletown, Ohio, then to Cincinnati, then to Akron and then to Cleveland. Then, for some reason, it went to Washington, D.C. next, and then to Lusby, Maryland.

Cherie Kubit turned to the I Team as she waited for an order that seemed to go right past her house and out of state.

“I don’t understand. The delivery’s supposed to take place in Ohio. It was in Ohio. It never had to leave Ohio,” Kubit said.

This comes to light just days after the Postal Service made changes in the mail system, promising to do better. However, the Postal Service also said some mail might take longer to go a long distance.

What about the mystery surrounding these packages?”

Monday, we gave the Postal Service the tracking numbers we checked. After several hours, a spokesperson sent an email saying, “We are investigating the issue. Please share the customers’ contact information so our consumer affairs department can contact them.”

We asked Kubit what this means to her after the postal service promised to be more efficient.

“To me, it means that they’re wasting money,” she said. “I don’t understand how they’re saying that they’re trying to be more efficient. It’s really not.”

We also reported recently that the Postal Service has even leased a very big building to help handle this year’s holiday mail.

People like Barney are already making other plans, though.

“It makes me not want to ship stuff through the post office anymore,” he said.

We are passing along to the Postal Service the contact for the customers having the latest package problems. We’ll follow up and report what the Postal Service finds.