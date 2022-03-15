CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team found new steps being taken at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to stop thieves from stealing your luggage.

That has been a problem we’ve exposed again and again. Now, more eyes are watching out for it.

“We take it very seriously, so we’ve put additional attention down at bag belts to insure that we can minimize the thefts,” said Cleveland’s Commissioner of Airports Khalid Bahhur.

In fact, on Tuesday, an I-Team photographer walked through baggage claim and saw police.

Officials at Hopkins said only a tiny fraction of bags end up getting stolen, but we’ve seen it time and again even with cameras everywhere.

The city is also reminding airlines to stay on top of this.

“It’s ultimately the airline’s responsibility to make sure the bags are secured. We always tell our employees and the airlines to be vigilant,” Bahhur said.

The I-Team obtained security video in many of the cases, including one that disrupted special plans for Nick Belman and his family.

Security video shows a woman taking his luggage, putting it under clothing piled on a wheelchair and walking away. The video also shows, at a taxi stand outside, the woman took what she wanted out of the bag.

Belman told us the thief stole expensive equipment he had planned to use to record precious memories with his mother.

“It’s extremely frustrating,” he said. “People never really know what they’re stealing from you. They don’t have the context over everything, so what might be of little value to them, they’re definitely stealing a lot more.”

Video from another case recently obtained by the I-Team shows a suspected baggage thief busted while getting away on an RTA train. Police reports show that is a common getaway.



If somebody walks off or drives off with your luggage, you may or may not get justice.

We’ve seen some of these cases solved and some not. Some thieves have been hit with felony charges and some with lesser charges.

We also just checked on one guy listed as wanted in one of these cases since 2020. We found he is still on the run.

While we’ve seen some luggage thieves caught, Belman’s case has not been solved. He didn’t get to record family memories.



“It’s one thing to feel that violation. It’s another thing more than the property being stolen,” he said.

Reviewing the stolen baggage cases we’ve seen at Hopkins, they’ve occurred at various hours from midday to after midnight.

The airport recommends, when you get off the plane, go right down to baggage claim so that your luggage won’t just sit there for a thief to steal it.

If you suspect a bag was stolen or something was stolen from it, always make a police report.