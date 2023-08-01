CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is now asking questions about police protection and your safety at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

We’ve confirmed the TSA has sent the city a letter of investigation. We’ve learned the inquiry involves police staffing at Hopkins.

The I-Team has revealed, for a very long time, the airport police unit is very short staffed.

Recently, the I-Team has put a spotlight on a problem with the homeless and others using the airport as a shelter.

At times, we’ve also seen people driving through security fences. Or, travelers caught with guns. And, even, workers and travelers attacked in the terminal. The I-TEAM has requested the Transportation Security Administration Letter of Investigation.

Monday, the mayor’s office wrote: “I’m confirming we received a letter from TSA.”

But, Tuesday. Hopkins Airport officials determined, “…the letter is considered sensitive security information so we cannot discuss the contents or release the actual letter.”

TSA also is not commenting and told us we would have to file a records request.

But, look at what we can tell you about Cleveland police staffing at Hopkins Airport. The I-Team did a spot check. We looked back over the last year at the number of officers assigned to the airport and the number of open positions. We found police staffing there, generally, down about a quarter.

Last year, the I-Team revealed city leaders discussed the idea of filling some airport police positions with private security guards. That never happened.

Some officers work a lot of overtime to keep up patrols at Hopkins. And, most folks go through Hopkins without ever having a problem.

But every airport, such as Hopkins, has to meet federal security standards. Now, the city must answer questions for the TSA.

We’ve also asked the TSA to outline for us what could come out of this investigation.