CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered another extreme delay after a call to Cleveland 911.

This time, the I-Team is asking questions about how long it took to send police to a call about a man who had died.

Now, his family is speaking out and what happened has become part of an internal review.

This case is just the latest big delay with Cleveland safety forces.

Late last month, a 911 call came too late to save a man inside a home in the 4500 block of East 174th.

Visitors found Kenneth Coleman dead, but records show an extraordinary delay getting Cleveland police there to investigate.

Keith Coleman spoke to us by phone about waiting for police with his brother deceased.

He said, “It’s a picture that I want to get out of my head. It’s something you don’t want to linger in your head.”

A woman first called 911, saying, “Me and my friend, we came over here to check on one of my friends. He’s passed out in the kitchen.”

After that, it took 16 minutes to get an ambulance there.

Then, long after EMS notified police the man had died, dispatch records indicate, “ANOTHER CALL FROM EMS/MED 13 ON SCN REQ ETA.”

In other words, an EMS crew were asking when police would arrive.

Then, later, another entry in dispatch notes shows, “EMS STS THEY HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR AN HOUR.”

Keith Coleman told us he even called back to 911 twice, asking, ‘Where are the police?”

“No, I didn’t know I was going to be waiting and it was disappointing,” he told us.

This death appeared to be tied to natural causes. It was not a ‘top’ priority call for Cleveland police, but still a priority two. And, now, the Department of Public Safety says the police response is “currently under review.”

The I-Team has reported on chronic short-staffing with Cleveland police. It’s not clear yet if that was a factor in this case.

The city says, when this call came in, police in that section of town also handled calls for stalking, domestic violence and robbery.

The city also says police actually sent a car to this case 47 minutes after getting called by EMS. But, again, that turned out to be well over an hour after the first 911 call.

Keith Coleman believes no case like this deserves a delay.

“So they can determine what’s going on in a situation earlier than to leave it like, open,” he said.

While the case now appears to involve nothing suspicious, the biggest mystery revolves around why Cleveland police couldn’t get there sooner to check out the scene.

We’ll report on the findings of the internal review.