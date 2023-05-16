CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has investigated what happened to the Mayor of Cleveland’s plan to fight crime by hiring people to analyze what’s happening and where.

Records show the city has not hired anyone new to analyze crime and, so far, no jobs for this have been posted for people to apply.

The murder rate in Cleveland lately has been ahead of last year’s rate. We’ve seen robberies, shootings and attacks downtown. The Cleveland Police Department has been operating short hundreds of officers.

So, we checked back on Mayor Justin Bibb’s plan to fight crime using data to analyze what kinds of crime are happening, when and where.

In February, Mayor Bibb told city council, “The game plan is this. My philosophy on policing is what I call smart, precision policing and law enforcement. So, what does that mean? Well, in this year’s budget, we’ve allocated to have five crime intelligence analysts in all five of our police districts.”

But, we filed a request asking about anyone hired for this or any job openings posted for this.

The response to the request was, “The city has reviewed its files and has determined there are no records that are responsive to your request.”

Tuesday, we contacted the mayor’s office to find out when we can expect the crime analyst jobs to be filled. No one has responded.