CLEVELAND (WJW) – A FOX 8 I-Team investigation has found millions of dollars in your tax money went to fix up a famous Cleveland concert hall, but the complex is attracting mostly minor events.

In recent years, more than $4 million went toward upgrading Public Auditorium and Music Hall.

So, we investigated what you are getting in return for that.

We requested the list of events for the year. That included some side attractions for the recent NBA All-Star game.

It also included a couple of weddings, high school graduations, kids sporting events and, otherwise, mostly some one-day seminars or conferences.

This, after major work for new seating, carpeting, painting, a new roof and more.

We took the list of events to a government watchdog.

Larry Bresler leads Organize Ohio.

“I remember going to major concerts there. Plays there,” said Larry Bresler, who leads Organize Ohio. “If we’re going to put $4 million into a building that isn’t being used for major events, then it’s really a waste of city money.”

He continued, “If it’s being used for weddings, that’s not a productive use of the space.

Back in 2018, the Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame held an induction ceremony at Public Auditorium, but last year, that ceremony went to the much bigger, much more modern Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.



Councilman Michael Polensek said, “It’s a historic building. We have to maintain it.”

Polensek said the building needed repairs, but now, city hall needs to find business for it.

He added, “How do we reenergize it? How do we start getting business back in it? We keep taking the hit. I see nothing that’s going to change it.”

The I-Team took a closer look at the events scheduled there.

We noticed dates also reserved for 13 more events, but all of those then were cancelled. Looking ahead to next year, so far, just a handful of events scheduled. However, that includes one conference booked for a week.



For now, big money has gone into the complex leading, generally, to small events.

We also reached out to the mayor’s office for comment.

Mayor Justin Bibb just took over in January, so we’re checking to see if there are new plans for bringing bigger events back to Public Auditorium.