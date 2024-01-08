CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — In the first four days of 2024, Cleveland Heights police said they had two homicides.

“This type of violence is absolutely concerning,” said Police Chief Chris Britton.

Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren is also worried and sent a letter to residents Sunday voicing his concerns.

“We care,“ Seren said. “We are angry, we are saddened. We want it to stop.”

On Jan. 1, a 15 year-old girl, Narayia Thomas, was killed. On Jan. 4, a 22-year-old man, Alexander Gurley, was shot and killed on East Overlook Road.

“In the face of such violence, it’s hard to know what to think and feel,” Seren said. “We’re saddened and grieve for and with the families and friends of the victims. We want to wrap our arms around them and share their pain. We’re angry. We want those who committed these terrible acts to face justice.”

A 14-year-old was arrested for the murder of Thomas. Police are continuing to investigate Gurley’s murder.

The mayor added that he and other city leaders are working together to reduce violence in the community. The city secured a $400,000 grant last year geared toward violence prevention.

“Of course we attempt to find justice for the families in these specific circumstances,” the mayor said. “But we also believe it is our responsibility to prevent the next horrible act.”