‘We started running’: Victim recounts shooting outside Lake County tavern

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– Lake County Sheriff’s deputies said more than 50 shots were fired at a tavern in Painesville Township early Monday morning.

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. Monday at the Lake Dine and Dance.

“I was scared,” said Selena Velez, who was injured during the shooting. “I had my friend with me. I was saying I don’t want to die alone. I don’t want to die like this.”

Velez said she was outside of the bar in the patio area when the shooting started. She said some people started jumping over the fence.

“My friend ended up knocking the fence down, and that’s when we started running,” Velez explained. “As I was running, I got shot.”

Velez was shot once in the leg. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Several people called 911 to report the shooting. Shots could be heard in the background when one caller was urging the dispatcher to send help.

“There is gunfire. You hear it?” the caller asked. Another caller said several people were firing guns.



“I mean, you better send a force up here,” the caller said. “There are at least 100 people up here, everybody got guns.”

The bar owner says the shooting happened shortly after 25 to 30 people came inside the tavern and refused to show their identification. The employees then shut the bar down.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the case to contact them as soon as possible at 440-350-5521.