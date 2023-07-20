CLEVELAND (WJW) – A family is turning to the FOX 8 I-Team for help in getting justice in two separate unsolved mysteries.

Two loves ones taken from the same family in a murder and a deadly hit and run.

“I am looking for someone to come forward,” said Venita McCormick.

Her Cleveland home is filled with pictures of her late husband Wilbert and her son Lennell.

Three years have gone by and still no arrests made in the murder of retired Cleveland firefighter Wilbert McCormick. And, almost seven years and no arrests in the hit and run death of Lennell McCormick.

“We miss them,” said Lorenzo Rose, Venita’s brother.

Family members say they want the people responsible for these crimes to be held accountable.

Lennell, 24, was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Aug. 18, 2016. It happened in the 6900 block of Kinsman Road.

Wilbert was murdered on July 21, 2020. He was shot in the head as he went for his daily walk with his wife near Forest Hill Park on Cleveland’s east side.

“It’s just been an overwhelming amount of grief just to go from day to day with the same unsolved situation in my life and in my family’s life,” Venita said. “I need to know what happened and who did it.”

Family members are asking anyone with information in either case to please call Cleveland homicide detectives or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County.

“My husband loved his family,” Venita said. “I miss him. I miss him so much, as well as my baby son.”