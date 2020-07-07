‘We are on top of it and doing something about it,’ Cleveland city leaders discuss weekend violence

1  of  4
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said city officials are  concerned about this weekend’s violence, which left four people dead and more than 20 others injured. 

“We are on top of it and doing something about it,” said Mayor Frank Jackson, during a press conference Tuesday , which was held to discuss the violence. 

He added violent crimes have been increasing the past few months. 

The Fox 8 I-Team obtained records showing that from last year at this time, compared to this year, homicides in Cleveland are up 20 percent and felony assaults with a weapon are up 28 percent. 

Cleveland’s Police Chief Calvin Williams said crime has been up since the COVID-19 crisis as well. 

Williams said officers are continuing to investigate all the violent crimes from this weekend. He said officers also received 700 calls for fireworks over the past few days. 

When the chief was asked how many arrests were made from this weekend’s violence he said he did not have that number but again asked anyone who had any information on any of the crimes to please call police as soon as possible. 

“We have to be all part of the solution,” Williams said.  

