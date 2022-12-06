EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Local law enforcement officials are already noticing package thefts ahead of the holidays.

“Unfortunately, it’s that time of year,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer. “And because it is the holiday season, there are people that are going to take advantage of this and look for packages on porches.”

In the past few weeks, Euclid police have received about a dozen reports regarding package thefts, and Parma police have had 17.

On Tuesday, Cleveland police released photographs of a man they believe is suspected of stealing packages off of porches in the Old Brooklyn area around 9:53 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Willoughby Hills Police Chief Matthew Naegele says, a lot of times, people stealing packages will go to several different communities in one day.

“They will make a day of it going from community to community, house to house,” Naegele said.

He and Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver say, while police will be on the lookout for suspicious activity, neighbors should also keep a close eye on the activity in their neighborhoods.

“Our officers are always alert this time of year because we know it’s the holiday season and we know there are a lot of packages getting shipped,” Oliver said. “We ask neighbors to do the same thing. If you see something suspicious, just call us.”

Officers also recommend having packages delivered when you know you will be home.

“Another good idea is to have the packages delivered to your work if it’s OK with your employer,” Meyer said.