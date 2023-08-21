(WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows yet another wrong-way driver barreling down a local highway for miles and miles.

In the early hours of Monday morning, Ohio Department of Transportation cameras found a wrong-way driver went up to 11 miles on I-90 before crashing.

The cameras captured a car going eastbound in the westbound lanes, almost crashing into a tractor-trailer.

Police radio reported the driver sideswiped a car at West 98th in Cleveland before finally crashing near West 25th.

ODOT says the driver got on I-90 all the way back at Clague Road about 11 miles away.

A witness called 911 there, but the driver made it all the way into Cleveland.

The driver ended up going to the hospital.

We’ll follow up on the case in the courts.

ODOT plans to install a system to help detect wrong-ways drivers in and around Cleveland.

The I-Team recently revealed that work will likely begin next year and it should be completed by the end of next year.