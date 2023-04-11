AVON, Ohio (WJW) — Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team captured a wrong-way driver barreling down Interstate 90 in broad daylight at rush hour.

Yet, that highway terror turned into a mystery.

This case shows why it is so hard to prevent wrong-way drivers and to stop them.

Last Friday afternoon, Danielle Schuster captured cell phone video of a car zooming eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-90 in Lorain County.

On the video, you hear Schuster and a friend gasp, “Wrong way!”

“My girlfriend was driving, and she was like, ‘Look at that car over there,'” she told us. “And, it was crazy. He was keeping up going 65 miles an hour.”

Karli Perry told us she came close to getting hit head-on.

“And I looked up and there was a car headed directly at us. The fast lane was ending and I was in that middle lane, so the car was essentially coming right at us,” she said. “I was so shocked. I couldn’t even process it until after he had passed. My heart was racing, my stomach was, you know, in my throat, and I was just shaken.”

So often, we’ve reported on wrong-way drivers at night. But this case shows how you might come face-to-face with one of them in broad daylight, and how hard it can be for police to find that driver unless there’s a crash.

Emergency calls poured in to Avon police. So many that, at one point, a dispatcher answered, “Avon Police. Are you reporting the wrong-way driver?”

A witness even saw that driver get on the highway going the wrong way a mile-and-a half earlier.

The witness called 911 saying, “I just witnessed a car getting on the highway going the wrong direction at 90 and 611.”

Avon police scrambled officers. A dispatch recording shows one officer saying, “Myself and (unit) 65 have a rolling roadblock right now heading towards 83.”

But, police never found the wrong-way driver.

Somehow, drivers keep getting on highways going the wrong way, no matter how obvious.

And somehow, many turn around or get off the highway before police find them.

“In the middle of the day — it’s just shocking,” Perry added. “Something needs to change. This is happening really frequently.”

The Ohio Department of Transportation is putting in sensors to detect wrong-way drivers in and around Cleveland.

Schuster wonders what those drivers are thinking.

“People are just not paying attention in their cars anymore. And it’s scary,” she said.

So many wrong-way drivers are drunk or high. Witnesses say, oddly, this driver wasn’t swerving all over the road. Instead, zooming on the wrong side of the highway.