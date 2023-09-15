CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained video never seen before from the night of a mass shooting in Cleveland’s Warehouse District.

But, that also led us to investigate what you don’t see.

We checked what City of Cleveland cameras recorded that night on one of the city’s busiest blocks for nightlife. What we found is raising questions.

In July, a gunman shot and wounded nine people on West 6th Street.

Now, video from city security cameras has been released to the I-Team. We noticed the cameras didn’t pick up what happened — only some of what happened next.

The I-Team filed a records request for video from all city cameras in that area captured the night of the mass shooting. We didn’t get back anything from city cameras in the middle of the block.

Nothing from where crowds gather at the bars and restaurants. Only video from both ends of the block and some of that does not show much.

From West 6th and Lakeside, the camera view is wide and distant. From West 6th and St. Clair, the view concentrates on that intersection.

We asked for comment from Cleveland police and Chief Wayne Drummond sent a statement:

“We continue to evaluate strategic placement of cameras to enhance our posture to protect our community.”

We also showed the video to City Council Public Safety Chairman Michael Polensek.

“Do we need more cameras in that area or should they be better focused?” he asked.

He pointed out that council wants more cameras citywide and placed where they’ll do the most good.

“We want to make sure their placement is correct, so we can apprehend these people who are committing crimes in our neighborhood,” Polensek added.

A camera from a bar caught some of the chaos, and so did an RTA camera. Meantime, Cleveland police body cameras captured the scene just after the shooting.

But, no city cameras recorded any close-up view during the moment of the shooting.

Days after the shooting, police arrested a suspect. He currently sits in jail with a trial now set for January.