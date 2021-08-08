Watch: Violent crime spree, robber sent to prison

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained video from a violent crime spree that just helped send a robber to prison for nearly three decades.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors say Mye Kel Cannady will serve 25 to 29 years in prison.

The video shows him holding up store clerks at gunpoint.

Prosecutors say they tied him to 18 hold-ups in 30 days from the western suburbs, to Cleveland, to the eastern suburbs.

He plead guilty to a long series of charges for robberies, and he plead guilty to gun charges. He was sentenced this past week.

Investigators considered him a one-man crime spree.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Office crime strategies unit built the case for court after various police agencies came up with Cannady as a suspect.

Investigators shared clues, noticed a pattern, and started watching for the next robbery. Then, they made the bust.

Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Ryan Bokoch said, “They had a pretty good idea where he might hit next. And, when he did hit that location, they were in the area. They were able to begin pursuit and take him into custody.”

Suspected in 18 hold-ups in 30 days. Now off the streets for nearly 30 years.