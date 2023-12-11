NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – New video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows the mayor-elect in a fight outside a bar early Friday morning.

Newburgh Heights mayor-elect Trevor Elkins can be seen physically fighting and arguing with other men outside of the 49th Street Tavern, located in Cuyahoga Heights. The bar sits on the border of Cuyahoga Heights and Newburgh Heights.

Elkins and two other men were charged with minor misdemeanor counts of disorderly contact.

While a social media post that appears to be from Elkins states the issue is “already resolved with the court,” officials at Garfield Heights Municipal Court say the case was filed on Monday.

According to court officials, Elkins and the two other men, are scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The video shows him locked in a struggle with two different men. One takes him to the ground.

Tony Datillo is one of the men who was involved in the fight. He also faces a disorderly conduct charge.

“Trevor comes outside and he gets right in my face,” Datillo told the I-Team. “He is chest to chest bumping me and pushing me and instigating a fight.”

He said the mayor started trouble inside the tavern.

“He was yelling profanities, calling me a slumlord,” Datillo said. “Calling me a b-word and he was just threatening.”

We went to Elkins’ home Friday to ask him about the fight. He said he was being harassed. When we tried to ask more about the situation, he said he didn’t have to answer our questions. He also told us to send him an email with any questions.

Elkins has made headlines before. Previously, a judge gave him 30 days in jail on charges tied to dipping into his campaign account. He then resigned.

But, he just won the latest election to take over as mayor again in January.

According to the Cuyahoga Heights police report, officers reviewed the cell phone video before filing charges.

Elkins and the other two men will now have a chance to explain their case in front of a judge.

“I hope somebody holds him accountable,” Datillo said. “He just seems to run rampant in that city.”