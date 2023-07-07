CLEVELAND (WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows University Circle police making a bust and taking guns off the streets.

Monday evening, a license plate reading device sent out an alert about a stolen car. It had been taken in a robbery days earlier.

University Circle officers say they spotted the car, but the driver sped off when police tried to stop him.

Police say they chased the car, but then it crashed into a utility pole. The police video shows an officer with a fire extinguisher at the scene of the crash putting out a small fire.

Investigators say four suspects took off running, and the video shows one man ended up caught.

Then, inside the car, police say they found two semi-automatic rifles and two handguns. Plus, officers found extended magazines to hold extra ammo. They say one of the guns was an AK-47.

“The UCPD police officers involved in this dangerous situation on July 3 demonstrated bravery and their efforts resulted in the recovery of dangerous weapons from the suspects,” University Police Interim Chief Tom Wetzel said. “They made our community safer and I’m proud of their work and commitment to our mission of service.”

Now, the chief tells us, his officers are working with Cleveland police doing follow-up investigating.