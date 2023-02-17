RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Thieves lifted a Volkswagen Jetta overnight and made off with its tires while its owner was abroad caring for his ill father, according to Richmond police.

It happened just after 4 a.m. on Jan. 13 at Dorchester Village Apartments along Ruth Ellen Drive, according to a police report provided to the FOX 8 I-Team.

The man’s daughter reported the theft later that morning. Police arrived to find all four tires on the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta missing, and the car standing on four old tires that were flat on the ground. Nothing was stolen from inside and the car was otherwise undamaged, according to the report.

The total loss was valued at more than $2,800, which was covered by the man’s insurer.

Surveillance footage shows a maroon, four-door sedan carrying the two suspects — both believed to be male — pull into the parking lot and park right behind the Jetta. They can be seen unscrewing the tire bolts and later jacking up the front end of the Jetta. Within 10 minutes, the thieves were driving away with the Jetta’s tires in their sedan.

The victim’s 2019 Volkswagen Jetta (Courtesy of Richmond Heights police) The suspects’ vehicle, believed to be a mid-2000s Pontiac G6 (Courtesy of Richmond Heights police)

The driver was wearing a maroon and gray-colored jacket, a gray winter hat, light-blue jeans, white shoes and dark-colored gloves. The passenger was wearing a black jacket with dark-colored pants, a gray sweatshirt with hood up and yellow gloves.

The city’s Flock surveillance cameras weren’t able to spot the suspect’s car, according to the report. It’s believed to be a mid-2000s red Pontiac G6.

Police are now seeking the public’s help in catching the crooks. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Richmond Heights police at 216-486-1234.