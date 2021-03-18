Watch: Shots fired at Cleveland police during chase

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Video just released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows shots fired at Cleveland police caught on camera. This comes to light in yet another case of very young teens terrorizing your streets.

Police body camera video shows a patrol officer chasing a car recently taken at gunpoint by carjackers. As the officer is calling out the streets where the car is going, suddenly, you hear a gunshot.

The officer reacts with “Whoa! Shots fired, shots fired.”

Moments later, you hear another shot and the officer, again, calls out, “Shots fired!” He added, “Passenger just shot three shots out the window toward us.”

The incident began after a woman in the St. Clair-Superior neighborhood called 911.

“I just got robbed at gunpoint in front of my house,” she said. “They took the car and my money.”

As officers showed up at her house, she told them, “I came out to go to work…”

Patrol officers then spotted the stolen car and began chasing it. Someone in the car fired shots at police, but then, the people inside got out and ran.

Police quickly arrested one suspect: just 14 years old.

An officer asks, “Where’s the gun?” The teen responds with, “I never had the gun.”

A second suspect got away.

We’ve shown you many times Cleveland police supervisors telling officers not to chase suspects. Citizens and city council members are calling for changes in the Cleveland police policy restricting pursuits.

In this case, police did give chase and, as they did, they faced gunfire. This is just one of many cases in recent weeks and months with carjackings carried out by teens.