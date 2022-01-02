Watch: Police video shows arrest after murder of off-duty Cleveland officer

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows the chase and arrest of a man police say they caught in the car of a Cleveland officer who’d been carjacked and murdered.

Richmond Heights police video shows a car speeding away at up to 90 miles an hour until the driver crashed into a tree and a fence. And, you see officers surround the car at gunpoint unsure if a killer or others were inside.

On the video you see a Richmond Heights officer yell out, “Show me your hands. Don’t move. You will be shot. You will be shot.”

The encounter happened hours after Cleveland officer Shane Bartek was carjacked and shot to death off-duty. That took place on Rocky River Drive in Cleveland.

Later, police spotted the officer’s car in the eastern suburbs. Dash camera video shows that car zooming past a Richmond Heights officer.

The driver in that stolen car sped away, and it looked like he would disappear. But, the Richmond Hts. patrolman kept up the chase into Euclid. Finally, he followed that car behind an apartment complex.

Police say the suspect couldn’t open the door to get out. And, you hear him tell officers, “It’s just me, bro. I don’t got no gun. You gonna shoot me?”

Euclid police scrambled there to help make the arrest.

Euclid police pictures show how the car became wedged under a tree and into the fence. And, the photos show the windows broken out.

Richmond Heights police say they had to break out the windows to unlock the doors and pull out the driver.

You hear an officer say, “Shatter it. Unlock it.” And, you hear pounding on the glass.

Inside, the suspect says, “Why are you shooting the car?” An officer responds with, “We’re not shooting the car.”

The suspect then says, “No weapons in the car. And I can’t do nothing.”

Richmond Heights police arrested Anthony Butler Jr. They charged him with receiving stolen property and more. And, on Saturday, a judge ordered him held in jail on a $5,000,000 bond.

In the wee hours of Saturday morning, investigators tracked down an 18-year-old woman suspected of carrying out the carjacking and the deadly shooting.

Police have filed an aggravated murder charge against Tamara McLoyd.

The I-Team also found, she’s been wanted since November for holding up a pizza shop. That court complaint says police have her on video there holding a gun.

The Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer spoke out about officer Bartek.

“This young man just dedicated himself to the City of Cleveland,” Follmer said. “I want to make sure everybody understands that.”

Follmer also spoke out about seeing the suspect locked up quickly.

“It goes to a team effort because once something like this … it affects everyone citywide, countywide, throughout the state of Ohio,” Follmer said.

Meantime, Richmond Heights Police Chief Thomas Wetzel issued a statement saying, in part, “The Richmond Hts. Police Officers involved demonstrated tremendous bravery and put their lives at serious risk to apprehend this driver.”

That video also shows the suspect caught in the officer’s car knew he couldn’t run anymore.

You hear him say, “I know I’m going to jail, man. I know I’m going to jail.”

Tamara McLoyd is scheduled to make her first court appearance before a Cleveland Judge Monday morning.