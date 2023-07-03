(WJW) – Police video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows police tiptoe over a man wanted for homicide and more before making the bust.

The video shows the suspect had a gun and a huge clip for ammunition, but Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police surprised him.

In the video, two officers rolled up to a CMHA high-rise building. They referred to a man on the “5th and 6th floor stairwell or something,” adding, “The guard knows where he’s at.”

But, there was no SWAT team or large group of officers to bang down a door or show force. Instead, those officers went upstairs and they use silence and surprise.

One officer slowly opened a door to the stairwell and a man was apparently asleep on the stairs.

Next, one officer tiptoed over the man while the other walked up from the other side. The man appeared to have a gun with a very large clip.

Moments later, the officers got into place standing over the man and woke him up.

The man immediately moved one hand toward his waistband, but an officer shouted, “All right, do not move! Do not move!”

Then, as seen in the video, police grabbed hold of the suspect’s gun. Investigators say he had a clip with dozens of rounds of ammo.

CMHA Police arrested Austin Walker. Investigators say he had been on the run for months until he got caught in the stairwell.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors say Walker faces charges for a drive-by shooting into a home in Cleveland and a murder a few days later.

Investigators say they tied him to the crimes with gun evidence. Then they couldn’t find him, until this.

Walker has plead not guilty to his charges, but this story doesn’t end without one more surprise.

The video showed officers leading Walker to a patrol car. And, just as they get there, you see Walker tried to run off.

The officers quickly tackle him. They were too alert for the man found sprawled out in the hallway.