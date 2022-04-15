CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained video showing a shootout after Cleveland Police were confronted by a man with a gun.

The video captured by police body cameras shows the gunfire in the street erupted almost as soon as officers got out of their patrol car.

It happened in the 600 block of East 96th Street.

Police responded to a call from a woman having trouble with an ex-boyfriend. As officers pulled up, they saw a man in the next driveway.

One officer said, “Show me your hands. Right there. Come on. Hey, hey.”

Then, you hear gunshots.

Police say the suspect fired and one officer shot back.

No one was hurt, but the video shows how quickly officers walked into danger that could have been deadly. The video also shows officers questioning the woman who called.

An officer said, “Did you call? What’s going on?”

“Um, ex-boyfriend. I don’t want to be with him,” she answered. “He was down in my basement and I instinctively called you guys. Right now, I don’t feel safe.”

Police later arrested Anthony Grier. They say they needed a SWAT unit to finally pull him out of a building.

Since then, he’s been indicted for attempted murder and more.

In court, Grier plead not guilty, but last month a judge sent him to a psych clinic to see if he’s competent to stand trial. His attorney asked for a mental health evaluation after talking to Grier and his family and friends.

Grier also said to officers at the scene, “You got proof I did anything? You all find anything? I don’t have anything. Nobody can say I did anything.”

The body camera video evidence led to the list of charges.

The I-Team will follow the case as it moves through court.