Watch: Newest K-9 officers sniff out crime in local jail

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team found two little dogs searching for drugs and helping to clean up the Cuyahoga County Jail.

The jail’s newest K-9 crimefighters might not be what you picture when think about drug dogs. Rocky and Peppy are Cocker Spaniels.

The county gave the I-Team a look at the dogs training inside the lock-up. And, we got a look at them on body camera video as corrections officers actually searched cells.

“To make it a drug-free zone. That’s our goal. The dog’s a great tool. And, I trust my dog. Great little guy to work with,” said corrections officer Ulysses Roscoe.

The Cuyahoga County Jail has made headlines again and again for drugs behind bars. Inmates have overdosed and died. Jail employees have been caught bringing drugs into the complex, and more.

So, months ago, the County brought in these dogs.

“They’ve clearly sent a message. They’ve sent a message that it’s not okay to have drugs in the jail. They have sent a message to our offender population,” said warden Michelle Henry. “They can quickly go through an entire housing unit in a matter of 30 minutes.”

The I-Team also reached out to the company that trained these dogs. We’re told they have great noses, and they’ve become popular with law enforcement around the world. Used to sniff for drugs and explosives.

So what are they searching for in the Cuyahoga County Jail?

“The heroin, the cocaine, the fentanyl, the K2, the marijuana,” said corrections officer Dwain May.

The dogs also live in the jail.

We saw two areas with their bedding, and food, and even TV’s. Yes, the warden told us, the dogs watch a little TV, too.

Still, always more work to do to clear the jail of illegal drugs.

“Our goal is to be 100 percent. We got a long ways to go,” May said.

Rocky and Peppy always seem to be ready to go on the hunt.