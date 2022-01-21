Watch: New video released showing arrest in Officer Bartek’s murder

CLEVELAND (WJW) — New video was released to the FOX 8 I-Team on Friday showing chopper footage of the manhunt of the driver in the officer’s stolen vehicle and bodycam of the suspected killer’s arrest.

Richmond Heights police chased down the stolen vehicle and arrested the driver which led to another arrest of the 18-year-old suspected of carrying out the carjacking and murder of Officer Shane Bartek on New Year’s Eve.

Officers, in the video, can be heard telling her to calm down as they cuff her, then calling for backup once she was in custody.

Tamara McLoyd pleaded not guilty to charges for carjacking, murder and more.

Anthony Butler, Jr. is charged with receiving stolen property, failure to comply, and obstruction of official business.

Stay tuned to FOX 8 and fox8.com for more details on the video later today.