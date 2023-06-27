CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team pressed Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb on long delays and other problems with the city’s ambulance service, and he ended up scrambling away into city hall.

We’ve revealed, for a very long time, short-staffing in EMS and long waits for citizens when they call for an ambulance even in critical emergencies.

And, this week, we exposed a big backlog in collecting money from bills for EMS services.

Tuesday, we found the mayor at a news conference on another matter. So, we asked what’s being done, right now, about the crisis in EMS?

Mayor Bibb responded with a vague answer. No specific plan of action.

WJW photo

He said, “Our team is looking on all of these issues, and we’re going to continue to do everything we can to modernize the EMS department and have good, quality, basic city services for our residents.”

Before he took office, the mayor promised a “top-down” review of EMS. So, we also asked, what happened to that?

“Every day, we’re doing everything we can to deliver for the residents of Cleveland,” he said.

We recently showed you one heart patient waited 40 minutes for an ambulance. Another waited 27 minutes.

We’ve also found the city rarely meets its targets for the number of ambulances on the streets. And, when we exposed the backlog in EMS bill collection, we found a document referring to 800 claims dating back four months that had been put on hold.

A few Cleveland council members are now also looking into the money not collected.

“It’s the residents’ money. The taxpayer’s dollars,” Councilman Kevin Conwell said. “So, the supervisors need to be asked questions. What are they doing with accounts receivable?”

After that news conference, we tried to ask the mayor follow-up questions. He kept walking into city hall as we kept asking questions.

The I-Team has tried countless times to set up an interview with the mayor on this topic and many others. He never agrees.