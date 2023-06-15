CLEVELAND (WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team has put a spotlight on more trouble at Hopkins Airport involving people not catching a flight.

In one case, police found a man with a knife scaring people. In another case, a worker said a man threatened her, so she pulled out a box cutter.

Months ago, we exposed ongoing problems at the airport, and the new incidents led us to ask again what’s being done to protect workers and travelers.

In one video clip just released, Cleveland police found a man who had been waving a knife inside the terminal. A worker at a coffee shop had reported the man.

“I got a call about you having a knife. That’s why I came,” an officer said to the man. “Where’s the knife at? You still got it?”

“Yeah, something like that,” the man mumbled.

Another police body camera video clip shows an officer question a man suspected of threatening an airport custodian. That led her to defend herself, pulling out a box cutter.

“The one lady in there, I told the lady, ‘if you pull the knife on me, I’m going to knock you out.’ Is there something wrong with that?” the suspect said.

“If she threatened me with a knife, charging at me, and I would’ve knocked her out, I had every right to knock her out,” he added.

For months, the I-Team has revealed more and more issues at Hopkins Airport with people not there to travel.

Many people sleep in the terminal. Others wander around. Sometimes harassing people and even turning violent.

Now, a union leader is speaking out.

“Our biggest concern for our union members out there is safety,” said Bobby Mendel with Laborers Local 860.

He added that the worker who pulled the box cutter got investigated and received a warning letter.

But, Mendel also said the worker felt, at that moment, she had to defend herself and something has to be done.

“I would like to see somebody from the mayor’s office step in and do something about this. There just seems to be no urgency there,” Mendel said.

Since the I-Team started putting a spotlight on all of this, we’ve been asking what’s being done about it.

A spokesman tells us the airport is adding security patrols in certain areas, getting more mental health help for people police encounter, and adding emergency phones, too.

The airport has also hired private security offices — unarmed guards to show a presence and keep an eye out.

Back to the man with the knife, an officer told him, “I want you to go the hospital, alright?”

Officers, ultimately, moved closer and the man pulled the knife out to toss it away.

Police had the man taken to a hospital for a psych evaluation.

But, one more incident at the airport that had nothing to do with travelling.