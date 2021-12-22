Watch: Man busted by officers for stealing from a Cleveland police impound lot

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows a man busted for stealing right in front of police.

He got arrested inside a police lot for breaking into cars involved in investigations.

Antonio Ortiz, also known as Francisco Ortiz has now been indicted.

The video shows Ortiz being held by police as an officer walks up and asks, “What’s going on?” Another officer answers, “He got caught.”

Police say Ortiz “got caught” breaking into cars and stealing from them on Cleveland police property, an impound lot on the west side.

The video shows a police supervisor tell other officers with Ortiz, “Why don’t you guys walk around and take notes?”

Soon, an officer holds up a backpack and asks the suspect, “This come out of that white Jeep?’ Ortiz answers, “Yes.”

Investigators say he even stole a gun from a car in the impound lot.

WJW photo

And with that, an officer asks, “Did you pull any rounds off? Did you shoot the gun?” Ortiz, then, says he did not.

You see at the front gate, no one can just walk in or drive in to the impound lot. A police report shows, a tow truck driver spotted Ortiz breaking into cars, and the tow truck driver held him at gunpoint for officers.

So, how’d he get in? Police say Ortiz claimed he found a hole in the fence.

A police supervisor challenged Ortiz asking, “You just happened to walk up that hill and find that hole in the fence? Had you ever been here before?” Ortiz answered, “No, wandering around.”

Cuyahoga County prosecutors just indicted Ortiz on felony charges including grand theft and more.

We’ve reported on lots of thieves stealing from cars all over Northeast Ohio lately. But, until now, not for stealing from cars under police guard.

The case is just beginning to move through court for Ortiz to defend himself against the charges.