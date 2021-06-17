Watch: Local teacher arrested on sex charges; investigation against him growing

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) The FOX 8 I-TEAM has obtained a video showing the moment Highland Heights Police arrested a local teacher on sex charges.

And, we’ve found the investigation is growing.

Police recently arrested Mayfield Middle School teacher Daniel Carlson. He also had served at the high school as a girls track coach.

Yet, the video shows Carlson extremely calm and relaxed when officers took him into custody as he left a local hospital.

An officer can be heard saying, “We have a warrant for your arrest, OK, for pandering obscenity with a minor. I’m sure you’re kind of aware what’s going on, OK? So, you’re under arrest as of this point…”

All Carlson does is nod and say, “Yep. Yep.”

Police arrested Carlson weeks ago after Mayfield City Schools said a female student came forward and reported he “was contacting female high school students and soliciting inappropriate messages and images via social media.”

Since his arrest, we’ve learned police have taken more complaints. The number of possible victims now adding up.

What happens next in court will be decided in secret in a room at the Justice Center downtown. A Cuyahoga Co. Grand Jury will determine how many of the complaints coming in actually involved crimes. The Grand Jury will determine how many charges end up getting filed and what kinds of charges. Another police video shows Carlson on the ride to jail in the back of a patrol car, and there, he also appears completely relaxed.

We’ve learned Highland Heights Police have seized electronics from Carlson including tablets, flash drives, and a computer as detectives look for evidence

We also reviewed his school personnel file.

A letter shows Carlson resigned “due to personal reasons” as the investigation began. We saw no complaints or warning signs in the file.

No one answered, Thursday, when we went to his address. His attorney had no comment.

Meantime, we’ve learned the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is also involved in the investigation.

The case much bigger than it was at the moment of the arrest.