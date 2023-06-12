CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained video revealing car thieves running rampant on your streets as you’ve never seen them before.

Over the weekend, car thieves even turned violent, attacking an off-duty Cleveland police officer.

We’ve uncovered what’s happening now with the crime wave of thieves stealing Kias.

A view from the dashboard of a car being stolen gives us the best look yet at suspected Kia thieves in action.

In Lakewood, Mike Gibson just had his Kia stolen a second time. A camera inside his car recorded the action, with one person crawling into the driver’s seat with a screwdriver, hacking into the steering column, and another person holding a flashlight.

“So, I have a Ring car camera. It sends me an alert. They know exactly what they’re doing. They smash out the back window, crawl in. And it was, literally, not even a minute,” Gibson told the I-Team. “I ran out of the house, ran around the corner in my bare feet, and by the time I got there, they were gone. It was a pile of glass.”

Months ago, a camera overlooking a parking lot recorded thieves stealing Gibson’s Kia the first time.

So when he got his car back after that, he put a camera and an alert system inside. But he got hit by thieves again.

Stolen Kias are part of a crime wave in Northeast Ohio and nationwide. Hard-working folks like Gibson have had enough.

He turned to an I-Team camera with a message, saying, “Stop. Stop. You are ruining people’s lives, man. This is just ridiculous.”

This comes to light just as Cleveland police say thieves trying to steal a Kia stabbed an off-duty Cleveland officer with a screwdriver.

Police say he spotted thieves in his own driveway. Then, he got into a struggle. He ended up stabbed in the head with the screwdriver. The officer’s injuries were not life-threatening.

In the meantime Lakewood police on Sunday night chased suspects in a Kia after spotting them trying to steal a Kia. Lakewood Police think those same suspects were involved in the attack on the officer.

Investigators throughout the area have told us the Kia thieves are now often stealing the cars to use in other crimes. They’ve also pointed guns at officers. Police say the thieves have, overall, become more dangerous on your streets.

“Speeds they’re driving; the way they’re cutting people off — it’s really becoming too dangerous to chase them,” said Capt. Frank Eschweiler.

Lakewood investigators hope you recognize the suspects from Gibson’s camera. Police are also trying to match fingerprints.

Mike had one more point to make to the crooks: “Get a job,” he said.