NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The Fox 8 I-Team has found new trouble with the law for the newly elected Mayor of Newburgh Heights who is now charged for a fight outside a bar.

The I-Team went to see Trevor Elkins with cameras rolling.

Police body camera video shows the scene Friday morning after a fight involving a handful of people outside a bar on the border of Newburgh Hts. and Cuyahoga Hts. The video includes police questioning newly elected Mayor Trevor Elkins and others.

Elkins told an officer, “This guy jumps over top of me and hits me several times.”

But, a man inside told an officer, “Trevor came in the bar here and called me a (expletive).”

Another man said, “He started it. He started acting like a fool.”

Elkins has made headlines before. Previously, a judge gave him 30 days in jail on charges tied to dipping into his campaign account. He then resigned.

But, he just won the latest election to take over as Mayor, again.

The I-Team knocked on his door and said, “We just wanted to talk to you about what happened outside the bar.”

He responded by saying, “You’re welcome to e-mail me. I’d be happy to e-mail you a statement. I don’t have to answer questions. If you have questions, send me an email.”

Still, the I-Team pressed, “Well, we’re just gonna ask you, right now, as the elected mayor, why did you get involved in that? What happened?”

Elkins said, “I was being harassed. Thank you. Have a good day.”

Newburgh Hts. Police and Cuyahoga Hts. Police handled the call. Cuyahoga Hts. police are continuing to investigate. They issued a summons to Trevor Elkins and two other men who were involved. All three are facing charges of disorderly conduct.

Elkins has been ordered to appear in court to face his charge next week. The Cuyahoga County Elections Board said he takes over as Newburgh Hts. Mayor again next month. A court paper shows his employment, right now, is “N.H. Mayor.”

Elkins at his door, told the I-Team he is not the elected mayor.

Back at the scene of the fight, a Cuyahoga Hts. officer said, “We are in Cuyahoga Hts. You come into my town and you are being that type of way?”

Now, everyone involved can argue it out before a judge.

At the scene, Elkins tells an officer, “I’m not drunk. If I’m gonna get cited, this gentleman who tackled me is gonna get cited.”

Another man then tells police, “Trevor thinks he’s untouchable because he’s the Mayor.”

Cuyahoga Hts. Police filed their charges after their investigation including a review of cell phone video showing what happened.