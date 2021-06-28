Watch: How home cameras like yours caught a killer

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows how Cleveland police caught a killer by gathering key clues from cameras like the ones on your home and your block.

All of that video tracked the steps of Osby Scott. And Monday, a Cuyahoga County judge sent him to prison for 31 years to life.

Back in 2019, investigators started trying to solve a murder near West 49th and Storer. A shooting in an apartment left a man dead and a woman wounded.

Soon, homicide detectives found video of a suspect captured by a doorbell camera, other home cameras and cameras at businesses.

In fact, jailhouse recordings show, once Scott got arrested, he realized police had him on video coming and going.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors obtained the recordings.

One shows Scott saying, “Everything they said they got on video, I did, you know…”

And, Scott refers to an encounter with a small dog as he left the crime scene.

He said, “His dog run up on me. Dude got a clear look at my face.”

And, he added, “They seen me walk from 47th to 49th through the…lot which I did.”

Investigators found the killer had parked a block away from the crime scene. They determined he walked to the scene of the crime going down to the corner, then down to the next block, and then down the street.

And, they determined he left the crime scene coming back through a “cut”, a small field between the blocks.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors say what happened here has become a trend that keeps growing. More than ever, ordinary citizens everywhere play a critical role in taking back the streets with doorbell cameras and other security systems.

Prosecutors say Scott shot a man over a debt.

Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Anna Faraglia spoke of the video, saying, “It just put the pieces altogether that we know that we have the right individual.”

She added, “It was because of this video that the jury was able to see as police pieced it together from the moment he got out of his car to the moment after he killed somebody.”

Scott also can be heard on the jail recording saying, “He told me exactly my whole movement. That’s how I know he got me on the ring (video).”

Hard to argue with the witnesses when those witnesses are cameras.

Meantime, Cuyahoga County prosecutors have developed a list, or registry, of homes and businesses with security cameras. That list helps investigators know where cameras are in case they’re looking for evidence after a crime.