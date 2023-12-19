CLEVELAND (WJW) – New video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows police busting teens for stealing a car at Hopkins Airport.

This comes to light as we’ve shown you car break-ins at the airport have been a chronic problem. In recent months, many cars at Hopkins have been stolen or damaged by thieves.

Last month, Brook Park police chased a car that had been stolen at the airport, but the driver raced into Cleveland and got away.

Cleveland police body camera video shows officers finding the car that had been stolen at the airport. Police found no one inside.

After that, they found the suspects, ages 14 and 17, on bikes.

“Get down, get off the bikes,” officers said in the video.

A report shows police found those suspects after looking at a city security camera. It showed the suspects get out of the car, take bikes out of the car and ride off on the bikes.

The report also shows one of the teens arrested had been reported missing.

In September and November, the I-Team revealed a problem with thieves targeting cars at Hopkins, especially in the Brown Lot.

Many travelers came back to the airport only to find their car windows broken and other damage.

Kylie Hooper came back to Cleveland. She found her vehicle windows smashed.

“I was so heartbroken,” she said. “I am a college student. I’m a full-time college student. I work two jobs. I pay for my car myself.”

Kylie said she also noticed other cars parked nearby damaged too.

“If I’m paying to park there, I expect some type of security. Some type of surveillance,” she said.

Last year, the I-Team also exposed Hopkins Airport thieves. One woman told us that she had even come back to find a man in her back seat.

“I was surprised to see eyeballs in the back seat. I was nervous that he could have had a weapon or something,” she said.

Last year, we also found guns stolen from cars parked by travelers.

“There should be zero, zero reason that cars should be broken into, and almost have a reputation that they can run through those garages and have no pushback,” one victim said.

For this story, Hopkins Airport released the following statement:

“The airport parking lots experience the same crimes that you see throughout any city and typically with an increase during the holiday season. We have a security presence in our parking entities, but we always recommend our guests not leave valuables in their vehicles, particularly out in plain view. We have taken additional measures as previously noted and have increased patrols.”

Yet, it hasn’t been enough to stop the thieves.

Hooper went on to say, “If I would have known that this happened a few months ago, I would have not parked in that lot.”

Cleveland police have said they’re investigating the recent break-ins.

Multiple sources tell us the airport has a contract with a private security firm, but the airport has not answered questions about when and where those guards are on duty or how they’re deployed on Hopkins grounds.