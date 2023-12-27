CLEVELAND (WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows gunshots at a popular fishing area at the East 55th Marina leading to a long, tense standoff.

It happened on a fishing platform on the lakefront. Body camera video shows Metroparks police hearing gunshots.

“You got about 10 shots fired from East 55th,” an officer said over his radio.

Police scrambled there and narrowed in on a suspect.

Officers found a man on a fishing pad who wouldn’t follow commands or show his hands.

“Hey, let me see your hands! Let me see your hands!” a police officer yelled. “Do you have a gun with you? You do? Where’s your gun at?”

“If you move, I’m going to (expletive) shoot you,” an officer also said.

A standoff developed on the shoreline, and it went on about 20 minutes.

Eventually, an officer said over a speaker, “Sir, this is the Cleveland Metroparks Police Department. We’re here to help you, sir.”

But, the suspect then got up, waving his arms and walking. He didn’t surrender. Police threatened to use deadly force, but they ended up firing tasers. They finally made the arrest.

“Can’t you all just let me go?” the suspect said.

“We’ll think about it. We’ve got to get you up away from the water,” an officer responded.

“I’m cool. Don’t handcuff me. Don’t hurt me. I’m a fishing person. You see my rod and my reel,” the suspect continued.

The incident happened in October, but video and the report were just recently released to the I-Team

The report does not indicate what lead to the gunshots or the standoff, but police say they found the suspect had drugs including psychedelic mushrooms and PCP. Officers say they also found a gun.

The arrest lead to a follow-up investigation. Records show the case will be heard by a grand jury for felony charges including weapons offenses.