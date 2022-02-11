Watch: Exclusive I-Team video shows raid tied to local postal carriers robbed

EUCLID, Ohio — (WJW) — A FOX 8 I-Team camera captured exclusive video of a raid tied to an investigation into mail carriers getting robbed and your mail stolen from those blue collection boxes.

It happened this morning at an apartment complex in the 26000 block of Tungsten in Euclid.

Late last year, the I-Team first exposed a growing investigation.

Police all over Northeast Ohio have gotten reports of robbers holding up mail carriers for their keys used to get into mailboxes.

Thieves have used those keys to steal mail.

The crooks have then altered checks and cashed them for big bucks ripping off innocent people.

The I-Team watched a team of detectives carry away bags of evidence and even boxes.

Investigators at the scene wouldn’t comment although they confirmed the raid involved postal inspectors plus police from Euclid, Rocky River and Cleveland.

A law enforcement source told the I-Team the raid was tied to robberies of mail carriers.

A witness told us, “I just seen ’em running in, bum rushing. All I know. I heard a door open up and then… ‘SWAT,’ ‘SWAT.'”

The postal inspectors issued a statement saying, in part, “In order to preserve the integrity of our investigations and to prevent fundamental unfairness to any potential subjects of those investigations, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service does not confirm, deny, or otherwise comment on the existence of its ongoing investigations. “

