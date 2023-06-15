CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found video of a deer in the middle of a Cleveland murder investigation — a witness at an inner city crime scene no one ever expected to see.

It happened last weekend after a deadly shooting in the 3500 block of East 154th Street.

The video shows lots of police cars and investigators, and then a deer.

The deer wandered in, tip-toed around, looked around, then quietly stepped away.

So, we took that to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

“Definitely, when you see something like that, deer in urban areas — they know people. They know cop cars going down the road, doors slamming, dogs barking. They are much more comfortable around us,” said Assistant Wildlife Management Supervisor Geoff Westerfield. “That deer wanted to get through that area for some reason. She may have had a fawn on the other side of the house, or something like that.”

As for the murder investigation with Cleveland homicide detectives, we checked, and police have made an arrest.