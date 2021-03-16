Watch: Cleveland police helicopter busts carjacking suspects

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows how Cleveland police busted suspected carjackers with officers in the air tracking every move.

The video comes from a Cleveland police helicopter and it was recorded days ago during a special operation targeting carjackers. That video shows how the chopper crew directed the takedown following a stolen car.

At one point, the chopper said on police radio, “Looks like he’s gonna pull into a driveway… He’s turning around. You’re right behind him. That’s him.”

An officer on the ground can be heard asking, “Do I have permission to engage pursuit?”

A supervisor responds, “Negative. We’re following him. Let the chopper follow until we get more cars in the area.”

Meantime, the chopper crew announces, “He’s running lights. Not doing all that bad, but he’s not stopping.”

For months, we’ve reported on carjackings in Tremont, West Park, on the east side, and it seems, all over. We’ve reported on patrol officers being told by bosses to not chase the suspects. The Cleveland Division of Police works under very tight restrictions for pursuits.

This time, the chopper coordinated with patrol cars and undercover cars to finally catch some of the robbers.

The crew in the sky watched, then said, “Looks like they might be bailing here. Yep, they’re bailing.”

As the suspects in the car took off running, a supervisor on the ground said, “All cars move in on that area. Let’s get ‘em on foot.”

In moments, the radio crackled with, “They got one in custody. We’re gonna try and find the next one.”

And then, “We’re taking the second one into custody now.”

And finally, “We have all three. All three are detained.”

On that day, police arrested three teens; one just 14 years old. Investigators said they believe they are part of a larger crew of crooks suspected in dozens of crimes.

Every success story with a Cleveland police chopper leads to a call for more chases from the air and less from the ground. But, over the years, at times, there have been staffing issues and sometimes, mechanical issues. Weather can be a problem. Even COVID-19 has grounded chopper crews. So, calling for more police helicopter patrols can get complicated.

On Wednesday, Cleveland City Council plans to hold a hearing on police chases. While the Cleveland Division of Police has a very restrictive chase policy, some councilmembers have called for more pursuits in certain situations.