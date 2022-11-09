CLEVELAND (WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows the moment Cleveland police told a killer ‘We got you.’

Interrogation video shows homicide detectives confronting Armond Johnson about the deaths of four people.

Just weeks ago, Johnson went off to prison to serve four life sentences. A jury found he killed his 6-year-old son, the mother of his child, her toddler and an innocent bystander.

Now, we see how investigators told him, ‘We know you did it.’

In the interrogation, Johnson tried to convince homicide detectives that they had the wrong guy.

“I did not kill her. I did not kill her. I do not own a gun. I did not do nothing,” Johnson said.

But, detectives Christine Cottom and Greg Cook pressed on with what they knew, saying, at one point, “You went over there and you killed her. The only thing I do not understand is how you could possibly burn your children alive.”

The crime happened in 2019 off East 63rd in Cleveland. Police said the adults were shot and the kids died after the house had been set on fire.

Police told Johnson on the first day of questioning, “We just want to know the truth because we’re going to find out the truth.”

On the second day, the detectives hit Johnson with evidence putting him at the crime scene, including phone records.

“This phone went into the house,” they told him.

Johnson responded with, “No, I was at home. I was never at the house. I was at home.”

“Pay attention, the phone records aren’t going to lie,” the investigators said. “I have your aunt talking to us, telling us that she picked you up in the area at the time of this occurrence.”

Cuyahoga County prosecutors say they then built the case with even more evidence. That included Johnson’s DNA on a gas can at the scene of the fire, other phone records, evidence on Johnson’s clothing and video of him near the scene.

During the interrogation, Johnson, finally said, “I need to talk to my lawyer. I need to talk to my lawyer.”

At that point, the detectives stopped questioning him, but said, “By the grace of God, I truly, truly wish that you could give us some explanation.”

Cuyahoga County prosecutors had pushed for the death penalty, but again, Johnson ended up with life in prison.

The video showed how he found out he didn’t get away with the crime.