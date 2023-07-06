CLEVELAND (WJW) – New video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows Cleveland police under attack with a patrol car rammed and another patrol vehicle hit by what appears to be a gunshot.

This comes to light just months after a Cleveland police officer got shot and wounded by a suspect. So, we took a closer look.

In one case, police body camera video shows a bang, a police car getting jolted and an officer reacting with, ‘Wow!”

Turns out, police found a teen driver had purposely backed up into the patrol car and sped off.

Other body camera video shows officers on patrol pull over after hearing something hit their back window, apparently a gunshot.

You see the officers inspect a shattered window with a hole.

“Look at this, bullet hole here,” one officer said.

“Is that a gunshot? I don’t know,” his partner said.

Those incidents are from recent weeks. That follows what we saw in March, when a city detective working a stolen car case was shot and wounded.

All of this shows what police now face at every turn.

They arrested a teen for backing up and ramming the patrol car. A report shows the teen had been driving a stolen car.

Investigators also arrested a teen for shooting the Cleveland officer.

No one has been arrested, though, for what happened to the cops with the shattered window.

At that scene, body camera video also reveals an officer telling others, “You know, that White Altima parked on the side. We were telling him move out the way. All of a sudden, we heard ‘pop.’”

That incident also happened not far from E. 55th and Woodland. For years, that corner has also turned wild.

In fact, at one point, police even had officers just sitting there at night for hours — a constant police presence.

The president of the Cleveland Police Union told us police are short-staffed, under watch more than ever for everything they do and fighting criminals showing no fear.

“I was told by one officer it’s pretty much lawless out there right now,” Jeff Follmer said. “You don’t want to see Cleveland become lawless, but we’ve got to do our job sometimes, and we’ve got to be a little bit more aggressive. And, you know, we need more people.”

Back to the scene with the shattered window, an officer can be heard saying over police radio,

“Not sure if it’s actually something that was thrown at us or actually shot at us.”

What happened there is a bit of a mystery, but no doubt that all of these cases show police under attack.