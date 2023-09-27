CLEVELAND (WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows a member of a police watchdog group asking questions even with officers in the middle of a tense standoff.

A member of the Cleveland Police Commission wanted answers at the same time a man shouted at police making threats.

Now, that has led to an investigation.

It happened last month at Lincoln Park in Tremont.

Police video shows officers found a domestic violence suspect at a gazebo in the park. He went into a rage, yelling, “I’m not playing, I’m not going nowhere, just take me on out!”

The video also shows, as police watch the suspect, a citizen with the Cleveland Police Commission watched the officers.

Teri Wang watched while holding a cell phone up as if recording. Officers turned to her and told her she is distracting them and the suspect.

“I’m a Cleveland police commissioner and I just want to make sure this man is OK,” she said.

An officer then walked over, saying, “back up just a little bit, please. Back up.”

You also hear an officer say, “Just want to trying to deescalate this guy a little bit.”

“I think that surrounding him with 10 officers is not really the best way,” Wang said.

“Like we tried to explain earlier, you’re trying to intervene, you’re breaking our focus off of a violent offender,” an officer said.

Wang then referred to the number of officers on the scene, saying, “there’s just one guy that’s irate.”

“What I’m asking, if you can step back. By all means, continue recording,” an officer said.

Wang sits on the Cleveland Police Commission, a group set up to oversee police by meeting and reviewing cases.

But here, Wang let officers know what she thought of their work even as the scene unfolded.

Police ended up arresting the suspect without incident.

A police supervisor took what happened to the chief’s office and city hall.

A police captain wrote in a memo that the citizen commissioner distracted officers with “unnecessary questioning.”

That captain asked the city law department to determine if that could be considered obstruction.

The mayor’s office told the I-Team, “this is a pending matter and we do not have a comment at this time.”

We also left multiple messages for Wang, seeking comment. As of late Wednesday, we had not heard back.

Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer also argued that police commission members do not get any special privileges at crime scenes.

“The union has concerns over this conduct. Everyone needs to be held accountable for their actions,” Follmer said.

In fact, the captain’s memo also argued that members of the police commission do not get any special privileges at crime scenes.

These days, Cleveland police find themselves under closer watch and more review than ever. Here, even before they finished handling the call.