Watch: Child’s mystery solved on I-77

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows Cleveland police solving a mystery on the highway for child with autism.

The call didn’t involve a crime that made headlines, but it meant so much to one family.

Police video puts you in the car with patrol officers going on the hunt. Not searching for a wanted man, but for something precious to a child.

A woman called dispatch to see if officers could find a backpack on Interstate 77 for a little boy.

“I have an autistic son with me. When he lifted the backpack up, it flew out the window onto the freeway,” the mother said. “I know it’s non-emergency. I now it’s non-emergency. He can’t not have his backpack.

It happened on a Saturday afternoon last month, and dispatch did have a patrol car free to take a ride and do a quick look.

As the officers search, the video shows them discussing what the bag looks like and where it might be, “Should be right here, somewhere.”

Think about trying to find a small child’s backpack on busy I-77. And consider, the best clue, the caller said the backpack flew out the window somewhere around a “new bridge.”

Yet, in minutes, police cracked the case.

Police video shows the officers quickly stop along the highway. One jumps out, grabs the backpack, and he chuckles as he hands off the backpack to his partner.

The partner then tells dispatch, “Backpack recovered.”

Still, what happened next made this investigation unforgettable.

As officers walk up to the mother and child, the woman says to the child, “They found it, they found it.”

An officer hands over the backpack saying, “Here you go, dude.”

The woman then turns to the officers and says, “Oh, my God! Oh, God. A million times, Thank you.’”

She adds, “If I could give you guys $1 million, I would.”

All of this even left dispatchers smiling. One said on the radio, “I can’t thank you enough. You guys are the best.”

Priceless.

And then, those officers went back on patrol to race to the next emergency.