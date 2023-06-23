CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered a meltdown at a meeting of a new group set up to oversee the Cleveland Police Department.

Chaos captured on camera included shouting, name-calling and almost a fight.

So, we investigated what went wrong. It has led to hard questions.

A City of Cleveland camera rolled for the last meeting of the community police commission. As one member spoke, a person in the audience started to make comments.

Voices got louder. The commission co-chair running the meeting banged a gavel. More voices spoke out. And, finally, a member of the commission stood up to confront a woman in the audience face-to-face. They had to be separated.

A woman leading the meeting even turned to a camera crew and motioned. Then, the audio went silent and the video cut away from the meeting.

When things settled down, co-chair Jan Ridgeway said, “I have never, ever seen a commission with this kind of decorum. Not ever.”

We showed the video to attorney Henry Hilow. He often defends police in court. He pointed out that eventually this group will have a say in police discipline.

“They’re the ones charged with the responsibility, been empowered to discipline police, and they can’t even keep discipline in that room,” Hilow said. “The public should be watching this.”

The commission got off to a wild start. Last year, protestors broke up a news conference. The commission has held a few meetings getting organized.

And, this meeting turned tense.

As the meeting went on, another member spoke out, suggesting some members had lied and that led to another angry exchange.

So, what now? What has to happen for the police commission to keep meetings under control?

Ridgeway tells us the group is talking about that. Under discussion, everything from bringing in an attorney, doing some training and maybe having security at the meetings.

The mayor’s office issued a statement:

“Mayor Bibb has faith in the commissioners and confidence that the new Community Police Commission (CPC) will be effective at carrying out the work outlined in charter section 115. That said, he is disappointed by what took place at the last meeting. Such behavior is not only disruptive but also undermines the integrity of the work. The Mayor expects that the CPC will cultivate a safe environment and a culture of trust and respect. The administration will continue to support the commission as it works to overcome challenges.”

The last meeting was loud, nearly violent and filled with so much confusion. In fact, the commission voted on one matter, but may have to take it up again.

The commission has not considered any cases with police officers so far.