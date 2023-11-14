EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Euclid police body camera video obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team shows a chaotic scene moments after a security guard was shot multiple times outside of the Hush Cabaret & Lounge on Euclid Avenue early Sunday morning.

“Several people in the crowd had been drinking, and there was a lot of concern and chaos,” said Euclid Police Capt. Donna Holden. “They kept coming in closer and closer to the officers.”

Holden said when police arrived, two employees from the bar had started CPR on the victim. Officers then took over. She said police could not bring in the ambulance in until the crowd was under control.

On the body camera video, a police officer can be heard yelling at the crowd saying the ambulance won’t come “when everybody acting a fool,” and that everyone needs to get back.

“The paramedics don’t have the ability to protect themselves. We have to do that for them, and with bringing them into the scene, they are going to be distracted. They are doing lifesaving measures on the victim,” Holden said. “We need to be their security and we need cooperation from the crowd to do that.”

The victim, Andre McKinnon Jr., 29, died from his injuries.

Detectives told us one suspect has been detained and charges are expected to be filed soon. The case remains under investigation and there could be additional arrests.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been released.

Police said in these type of situations, it is extremely important that people allow first responders to do their jobs.

“The officers, when they first arrive on scene, they need to make the scene secure,” Holden said. “They want to preserve life and they want to preserve evidence. All of those things are going on simultaneously, so it is really important that anyone in the area, anyone on scene cooperates with us.”