WARREN, Ohio (WJW) – Warren police arrested a 17-year-old male in Saturday’s shooting death of a victim who met with the suspect to purchase a cell phone, the FOX 8 I-Team has learned.

The teen is in custody and expected to be in Trumbull County Juvenile Court soon to face the charge.

The man was murdered in Warren while attempting to carry out a deal set-up online to buy a phone.

Police confirmed the victim was shot and killed around 8:10 p.m. Saturday evening near Colonial and South Feederle Southeast.

This is the second murder in eight days in Warren that happened after victims came to the city to complete an online transaction.

Police say Saturday’s murder does not appear to be related to the Nov. 11 homicide that took place during a meeting to sell a PlayStation.

Mye’Zavier Cannady, 16, a Brunswick High School student, and two adults were in Warren trying to sell a PlayStation. Cannady was shot several times. Cannady died a short time later at the hospital. No arrests have been made in Cannady’s case and it remains under investigation.

Police urge the public to take every precaution when it comes to selling or buying items online.